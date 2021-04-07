Greenville Police Chief On Distracted Driving Month

The Greenville Police Department is recognizing April as Distracted Driving Awareness Month and urges all residents to observe it.

Greenville Chief of Police Scott Workman said distracted driving is dangerous to everyone and has become all too common. He said motorists know using a cell phone while driving is dangerous and illegal but many do it anyway.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 26,004 people died in U.S. crashes involving a distracted driver between 2012 and 2019.

The distracted driving campaign is administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation with federal traffic safety funds.

The Greenville department is partnering with IDOT, Illinois State Police and over 200 local Illinois law enforcement agencies to observe Distracted Driving Awareness Month throughout April.