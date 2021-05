With spring here, activities in the Greenville Street Department have increased.

The March report showed 176 hours spent addressing water meter and water line matters.

Employees completed 220 hours of concrete work and 90 hours of road and ditch work.

73 hours were spent on curb and gutter cleaning, and street cleaning with 32 hours of mowing and 89 hours of leaf pick-up.

City beautification efforts took 34 hours and 111 hours were used on vehicle maintenance.