GU Inauguration, Homecoming Details Set

Greenville University has announced the date for the inauguration of President Suzanne Davis.

It will take place during Homecoming Weekend on Friday, October 29.

On January 21, Davis was named 13th president of Greenville University. She has served as acting president since May of last year.

Homecoming begins October 29 with activities centering on the 2 p.m. inauguration ceremony at the Crum Recreation Center.

The homecoming parade is scheduled for 4 p.m.

Events on Saturday, October 30 will focus on sports and the Hall of Fame dinner. A celebration service of alumni award winners will take place October 31.