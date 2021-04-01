GU Moves To COVID Phase Green

Greenville University is moving into Phase Green, as it announces it has been almost a month since a positive COVID-19 test on campus.

Students, faculty and staff have participated in saliva testing at least once a week, since last August, so a month’s worth of zero positive tests during in-person classes and athletic competitions is no small feat.

The university’s COVID Committee has made the decision to go to Phase Green for the first time this academic year. This move from yellow to green was made possible with zero active cases on campus and the percentage of new cases reported in Bond County declining.

On campus, the Green Phase provides for expanded in-dorm visitation and larger group activities, while retaining safety protocol.

Ross Baker, G.U. dean of students, commended the students for keeping their campus safe. He said their commitment to wearing masks, social distancing and testing regularly has led to reaching Phase Green.