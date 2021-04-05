GU & St. John’s Nursing Partnership Now Official

Greenville University and St. John’s College of Nursing in Springfield are now officially partners in nursing education.

Documents were recently signed by university and hospital officials on the partnership that was first discussed in 2019.

The partnership will assist students in earning a Bachelor of Science nursing degree, decreasing the students’ nursing school journey from five to four years.

G.U. President Suzanne Davis said, “I believe this will be a transformative experience for the students to have the highly-regarded degree from St. John’s College, as well as the Greenville University experience, and I also think it’s going to be transformative to our community.”

She added nurses emerging from the partnership will benefit HSHS hospitals across the Interstate 70 corridor.

St. John’s College Chancellor Charlene Aaron acknowledged the partnership will give aspiring nurses in rural communities access to great nursing education.

HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville will offer scholarships, through its Viola Thompson Scholarship program. Clinical experiences will also be offered for local students who are pursuing a nursing degree.

Hospital President and CEO Kelly Sager commented, “The hospital couldn’t be more delighted to be a part of the partnership. This opportunity allows us to grow our local nurses who will be caring for our friends and neighbors in the community.”