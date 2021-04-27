Health Board Hears COVID, Finance Update & More

In the Bond County Board of Health’s regular meeting Monday, health department administrator, Sean Eifert, reported 9,119 COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in Bond County, with 4,301 residents being fully vaccinated. He said Bond County had seen 7 new cases of COVID-19 over the preceding 5 days. The health department continues to provide COVID-19 vaccination clinics, although it was reported that demand for the vaccine has decreased.

Eifert shared that the health department ended the month of March with a cash balance of $1,035,681.03. He also reported that for all funds, both revenues and expenses are where they are expected to be at this point in the fiscal year, compared to budget.

Progress continues on the Illinois Project for Local Assessment of Needs, or IPLAN, project, which is a requirement for continued certification as a local health department. Community members were invited to participate in a community health assessment survey and the top three health concerns identified in the survey were mental/behavioral health; chronic conditions including obesity, arthritis, mental health, heart disease, stroke and lung disease; and nutrition/health eating.