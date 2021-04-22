Health Board President On Vaccine

Like many medical professionals, Dr. Thomas Dawdy, president of the Bond County Board of Health, is concerned about the slowdown of people receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dawdy told WGEL, the immunization is now easier than ever to get. He said if you’ve been waiting, now is the time. He also said the only realistic light at the end of the tunnel is for everyone we’re around to get vaccinated. You can visit the Health Department’s Facebook page or their website where you’ll find a list of clinics available. You can choose the time you’d like to receive the vaccine. You are also able to call the Health Department to sign up.

Dr. Dawdy the vaccines have been intensely studied and have a very high efficacy and safety profile in clinical practice.