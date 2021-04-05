Highland Optimists Recognize HHS Groups

The Highland Optimist Club in honor of Youth Appreciation is recognizing the twenty-eight leaders of thirty-one clubs and organizations at Highland High School.

A video of each leader, with information about themselves and their group, is being produced and will be available on HHS’s Facebook page. In addition, each will receive a certificate signed by the Mayor of Highland and the Superintendent of Schools as well as a gift card to use in the city.

Highland Optimist Club President Ben Eberwein will present each with the certificate and gift card. The Optimist Club is dedicating the April 5, 2021 meeting to Youth Appreciation.

The local Optimist Club supports local youth with a budget of $70,000 annually. To maintain this budget there is the annual Optimist Basketball Shootout, Christmas tree sales, Avenue of Flags on major holidays and the Optimist Pizza wagon that sells pizza at local homecomings, county fair, and other outdoor events.

The HHS groups (and leaders) recognized include:

Band (Caleb Stratton)

Chorus (Julia Graham)

Class of 2021 (Easton Rosen)

Class of 2022 (Abby Athmer)

Class of 2023 (Garrett Schlarmann)

Class of 2024 (Sophia Himsel)

FCA – Fellowshiip of Christian Athletes (Julia Loeh)

FCA – Fellowshiip of Christian Athletes (Easton Rosen)

FFA – Future Farmers of America (Bailey Bircher)

GEMS – Girls Engineering, Mathmatics, and Science (Bailey McPhillips)

Highland Hooligans (Tyler Holzinger)

Highland Hooligans (Paige Schaible)

Jr. Optimist (Cole Reed)

Leo Club (Maggie Von Hatten)

Madrigals (Spencer Powers)

Model United Nations (Jon Saathoff)

NHS – National Honor Society (Grace Meyer)

PAC – Principal Advisory Committee (Easton Rosen)

PAC – Principal Advisory Committee (Garret Roth)

Scholar Bowl (Abby Bowers)

Show Choir (Autumn Meyer)

Snowball (Abby Athmer)

Spanish Club (Hannah Hogshead)

Spring Musical (Haylie Gombos)

Student Council (Abbey Mortland)

TSA – Technology Student Association (Matt Bojarzin)

Yearbook (Maddie Noeltner)

Yearbook (Jessica Borror)

NAHS – National Art Honors Society (Sylvie Carroll)

WDOG Media Group (Colton Cissel)