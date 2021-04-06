Homecoming Week At GHS

It’s Homecoming Week at Greenville High School!

Adjustments have been made to the usual schedule due to the COVID-19 situation.

This year’s theme is “It’s A Great Week To Be A Comet.”

There will still be a parade Friday at 3 p.m., starting near the intersection of Summer Avenue and Second Street. The parade will go through downtown Greenville, east on College Avenue to the high school.

Only students will be allowed in the parade. Anyone can be on the parade route to watch.

Parade Marshal is Social Studies teacher Ryan D’Arcy.

The` queen and king coronation will not be held on Saturday, but the announcement of the queen and king plus court members will occur at halftime of Friday night’s varsity football game.

Senior queen candidates are Aurora Grasso, Natalie Iberg, Alli Jo Suess, Abby Wall and Kyra Wells. King candidates include Tommy Baker, Clayton Dannaman, Dawson Graber, Ryan Heath and Fletcher Manhart.

The remainder of the court includes juniors Macy Jett, Abbigail Sussenbach, Nathanial Williams and Jack Wall; sophomores Lilly Funnemann, Taylor Scarborough, Tyson Ackerman and Ryan Harnetiaux; and freshmen Chloe Kious, Abbigail Doty, Jacob Sperandio and Elusha Golovay.

Each day of Homecoming Week is a special one. Tuesday was Tacky Tourist Day, Wednesday is Meme Day, Thursday Hick Day and Friday is Class Colors Day.

Friday will be filled with various activities for students. During the pep rally, five teachers selected by students will get a pie in the face.