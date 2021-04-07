KC Board Election Results

Bond County once again has a member on the Kaskaskia College Board of Trustees.

In Tuesday’s election, Jeffrey Brown of Greenville finished second in a four-candidate race for three six-year terms.

Brown is a former sheriff of Bond County and recently was the head of security for Kaskaskia College.

Also elected were incumbents Laura Wedekemper and Louis Kalert.

Charles Lear finished fourth.

Unofficial results had Wedekemper with over 8,500 votes in the nine counties of the K.C. District, Brown with over 7,000 votes, Kalert with over 5,000 votes and Lear with just over 4,500 votes.

Bond County voters gave Brown 1,497 votes, while Wedekemper had 946, Lear 511 and Kalert 462.

There was also a two-year unexpired trustee term on the ballot. Jim Beasley was the winner over Patrick Ashby.

All election results are unofficial until the canvass of votes.