KC Board Swears In New Student Trustee

The Kaskaskia College Board of Trustees met Monday, April 26, 2021, for its regular monthly meeting. Board members included Bill Hawley (Odin), Linda Stover (Centralia), Bryan Holthaus (Carlyle), Laura Wedekemper (Shattuc), Louis Kalert (Centralia), Jim Beasley (Centralia), and Larissa Hoffman (Student Trustee). Jim Mason (Breese) was absent.

The board commended and expressed sincere appreciation to outgoing KC Student Trustee Larissa Hoffman for her hard work and dedication to the college. Hoffman was presented with a plaque by KC BOT Chairman Bill Hawley. Alexis Enke was sworn in as the 2021 KC Student Trustee.

The board approved and awarded bids for several college program improvement projects, including:

Installation of five vehicle charging stations to Kohrmann Electric of Bartelso, IL in the total contract price of $39,096. Kaskaskia College was awarded grant funding to install the vehicle charging stations project from the Illinois Green Economic Network.

Purchase of a refurbished ultrasound system from Midwest Imaging Corporation of St. Charles, MO for the total amount of $34,900. The new ultrasound system will be used for instructional purposes in the Diagnostic Medical Sonography Program.

Purchase of multi-station mechatronics training system from Moss Education & Industrial Training Solutions of Johnston, IA for the total amount of $45,480. The new training system will be used for instructional purposes in the Industrial Technology Program. Students will use the multi-station mechatronics training system to simulate manufacturing processes, process automation, industrial integration, and networking.

Purchase of a de-escalation simulator from MILO Range of Ann Arbor, MI, for the total amount of $29,985. The de-escalation simulator will be used for instructional purposes in the Criminal Justice program. It will help students achieve learning outcomes to learn the proper communication tactics in high-risk situations.

The board accepted the retirement of longtime KC English Professor Steve Normansell, who taught for 34 years at the college, effective July 1, 2021. Additionally, the board accepted the resignations of Kristi Hofferber, grants coordinator, effective April 5, 2021, and KC Physical Therapy Assistant Professor Michelle Wessel, effective May 14, 2021. Erin Campbell was hired as an instructional designer after an exhaustive search from candidates across the country. The board also approved the reappointment contracts of all KC professional, executive, and managerial employees for the upcoming 2022 fiscal year.