KC Crisp Advisory Board Conducts Spring Meeting

The Crisp Technology Center held its annual advisory committee meeting on Thursday, April 8. Committee members in attendance received updates regarding current enrollments and discussed program and student learning outcomes, curriculum changes, and opportunities for continuous quality improvement initiatives.

Committee members include Kaskaskia College faculty, educators from area high schools, local industrial employers, local union representatives, and community partners. The Crisp Technology Center Advisory Committee’s role is to serve as a stakeholder advising on the development, implementation, and evaluation of the career and technical education programs to meet the community’s workforce needs.

Pictured above (L to R):

Front row: Chris Duffy – Bettendorf Standard, Shawn Richeson – Continental AG, Lyle Gross – Kaskaskia College, Pete Donnelly – Kaskaskia College, Chris Tyberndt – Centralia High School, Corey Jasper – Poettker Construction, Roger Kirk – Mt. Vernon Housing Authority, Darren Dunahee – SSM Health, Alfred Wimberly – Jarco, Inc., Cathleen Maloy – Jarco, Inc., Richard Charlton – Americana Building Products, Sunny Hart – ILMO Products

Back row: Kevin Thompson – Continental AG, Bryan McIntosh – Big 3 Precision Products, Mark Peradotti – Americana Building Products, Lewis Richardson – Westrock, Kevin Braddy – Salem High School, Kevin Steward – Boilermakers Local 363, Mark Kohnen – Kaskaskia College, Cory Wellen – Kaskaskia College, Scott Ricketts – Local Sheet Metal Workers 268, Randy Mustread – Centralia High School, John LePere – Local Sheet Metal Workers 268

Present, but not pictured:

Alex Gromada – Southern Illinois Carpenters Joint Apprenticeship Program