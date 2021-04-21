KC Dental Advisory Board Conducts Spring Meeting

The Dental Assisting Program held its 2021 Advisory Board meeting on Thursday, April 15, at Kaskaskia College. The board meets annually to discuss topics related to program assessment, any needed changes, and equipment for future planning.

Pictured above (l-r)

Front row: Katie Wilemon, Hayley Watts, Lori Schmidt (KC Program Coordinator), Katy Schramke

Middle row: Emily Gebke, Jessica Lowe (KC Lab Instructor), Chelsea DeMange (KC Lab Instructor), Kayla Bryarly, Brandy Wall, Raquel Elliot, Taylor Heath

Back row: Dr. Wes Neal, Dr. Quinn Chen, Abi Wright, and Dr. Ed Ronat