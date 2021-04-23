KC Education Centers Gear Up For Enrollment Days

The Kaskaskia College Education Centers are gearing up to host summer and fall enrollment days as they help students take their next steps towards a degree or certificate in 2021.

For those who are unable to visit campus during regular business hours, KC Education Centers are hosting April/May special enrollment days from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. KC Financial Aid will be present to answer any questions. Appointments are encouraged and can be made by calling the education centers.

KC Education Center Enrollment Days:

April 27 – Vandalia Education Center, 618-545-3445

April 28 – Nashville Education Center, 618-545-3485

May 3 – Trenton Education Center, 618-5445-3475

May 5 – Salem Education Center, 618-545-3425

May 6 – Greenville Education Center, 618-545-3465

Students should bring:

High school transcripts

College transcripts, if applicable

ACT/SAT Scores, if applicable

2020 Tax Information, including 1040s and W-2’s (for 2020-2021 FAFSA completion)

Social Security number (please bring a parent’s SSN if a minor)

Driver’s license

Current address

Kaskaskia College will continue to enforce social distancing and safety guidelines established by the Illinois Community College Board and the state’s Restore Illinois program. Precautions include wearing a mask indoors, proper hand sanitizing, and visitors completing the College’s prescreening tool available on the KC Connect Mobile App or at www.kaskaskia.edu.

