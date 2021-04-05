KC Partners With Barnes & Noble

Kaskaskia College is partnering with Barnes and Noble College to implement First Day Ready, a course material delivery model that will provide students affordability, access and convenience.

KC officials indicate the program will result in a 40 to 50 percent reduction in costs to students, and Barnes and Noble College ensures it will have all materials for the semester available to students before the first day of class.

In addition, First Day Ready supports academic freedom and faculty choice, so faculty members can choose the materials that are best suited to their teaching, regardless of publisher or format.

Kaskaskia College began using First Day Ready on March 15 for the fall term. After students register for courses, they are contacted by Barnes and Noble College, prompting them to select their preferred delivery method for class materials.