KC Tuition Freeze

Current and new students at Kaskaskia College will see savings in tuition and textbooks, plus more face-to-face course options as the college expects to return to normal operations for its fall semester.

For the second straight year, KC is implementing a tuition freeze for the 2021 summer and fall semesters. The cost per credit hour remains at $152, as the college strives to remove potential financial barriers for students, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As area vaccination rates improve and COVID-19 positivity rates decrease, the college is looking toward a return to in-person learning this fall.

President George Evans said expanding in-person learning is in the best interest of the students and the community, and at the same time the college will continue to prioritize the health and safety of faculty, staff and students.

Evans added KC will continue to offer classes online and hybrid formats for those students still uncomfortable returning to in-person learning.