Keyesport Teen Killed In Two Vehicle Crash

A 17 year old female from Keyesport lost her life in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident Wednesday at 3:25 PM on Keyesport Road, east of Hopewell Road.

Authorities report the unidentified 17 year old was westbound on Keyesport Road and crossed over into the eastbound lane, striking an oncoming vehicle head-on. The 17 year old was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver of the second vehicle, an 18 year old female and her two juvenile passengers were transported to an area hospital with injuries.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department says names of the drivers and passengers will not be released at this time.

Bond County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted at the scene and Greenville firefighters responded to help remove two individuals from their vehicles. Additional agencies on-scene included Rural Med EMS and Breese EMS, HSHS Rescue Flight and Air Evac Lifeteam, Illinois State Police, the Keyesport and Wheatfield Fire Departments, and the Bond County Coroner’s Office.