After functioning the past few months with only three board members, the Kingsbury Park District Board is now full as a result of Tuesday’s election.

There were three candidates for two, two-year terms. Winners were Chad Nelson and William B.J. Schneck. Incumbent E. Louanne Theiss finished third.

David Henrichsmeyer and Lynn Ulmer were unopposed for two, four-year terms.

All vote totals are unofficial until the canvass.