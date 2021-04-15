KPD Board Member Walks Out, Board Approves Scoreboards

The Kingsbury Park District Board met Monday night and approved the purchase of two new scoreboards for the fields at Jaycee Park.

The boards are coming from NEVCO Scoreboard of Greenville at a total cost of $7,779.40.

Park District Director Jerry Sauerwein said the new boards will replace ones that are 23 years old.

During the meeting, Board President Barb Smith took time to recognize the staff of the district. She said the minimal crew did an excellent job in keeping the district running day to day.

Kayla Curry is recreation programmer for the district, Carrie Dunn serves as bookkeeper, and Kyle Dugan and Dustin Taylor are in maintenance.

At the end of the meeting, Chrissy Rogers from the architectural firm of Arcturis, joined the meeting virtually.

Arcturis was involved in developing plans for a proposed recreational center the park district wanted to develop.

Before she began, Board Member Scott Crothers commented, “I believe my participation in the planned discussion with Arcturis would be counter-productive. I encourage you all to participate in that I still think the construction of an indoor rec facility, that meets the public’s interest, would be a great enhancement for our community. I hope the new board can make that a reality.”

With that, Crothers made a motion to adjourn the meeting. No one seconded the motion, then Crothers walked out.

Rogers reviewed the process that occurred to develop a site plan for a facility. That began only about four weeks before a grant request was due.

Changes occurred late in the planning stages, which led to the district not applying for the state grant.

Sauerwein commended Rogers for the work she did on behalf of the district.

He told her, “I feel like you did as much as you could do to get us close to getting this done.”

Smith commented Sauerwein also put in a tremendous amount of time preparing for the grant submittal. Sauerwein stated the items that weren’t in the application were signatures and a budget, and he wasn’t in charge of the budget.

Crothers was president of the board when this process was underway.

President Smith said hopefully in the future the board will be able to work everything out and we look forward to making it a goal for the community to provide what we need for a rec center.