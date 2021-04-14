Local Health Needs Assessment Seeks Input

HSHS Holy Family Hospital and the Bond County Health Department are once again collaborating on a project to assess the health needs of Bond County residents.

As part of the process, they are asking all county residents to help identify health issue areas by completing a brief, 10-minuute online community survey.

The survey is available online at SurveyMonkey.com/r/BondCountyAssessment. It needs to be completed no later than April 21 and responses are anonymous.

Non-profit hospitals and health departments are required to conduct community health assessments.

A survey analysis will be available June 30 and may be accessed on Holy Family Hospital’s website at HSHSHolyFamily.org.

Following the survey, the hospital and health department will determine which health priorities they should address over the next three years, and how to implement those priorities.

They will be announced in late 2021.