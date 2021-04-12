Local Students Receive KC Ag Scholarships

Kaskaskia College agriculture students have received Farm Credit scholarships.

Wil Harnetiaux of Greenville and Zachary Missey from Trento were recipients of $1,000 scholarships.

Recipients of $500 scholarships included Andrew Strieker of St. Rose, Jenna Hemker of Bartelso, Kelsey Knebel of Highland, and Allison Diekemper of Carlyle.

Students were selected based on financial need, good academic standing, engagement in the classroom, and participation in ag program activities.

The scholarships will be applied to the students’ spring 2021 tuition costs.