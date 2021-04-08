Misc. Action By Mulberry Grove Village Board

The Mulberry Grove Village Board took action Monday night to adjust its water line replacement project to reduce future maintenance on the system.

The village has a loan from the Illinois Environmental Protection District to help pay for the project.

The bid for the work was under the $1.385 million loan received, and the engineer reminded board members IEPA agreed to forgive payment of $400,000.

The board discussed the need to replace two sections of line that contain asbestos cement. It was also mentioned there are two remaining sections of cast iron pipe.

The board agreed to ask IEPA to add $100,000 to the loan for the removal of the asbestos and cast iron lines.

Since water breaks occur often with cast iron pipes, board members favored their removal so the entire system would consist of plastic pipes.

In an update on the project, it was learned all new water mains are in and next week work will begin tapping service lines into meters.

The board discussed possible changes to its ordinances pertaining to burning in the village and allowing animals to run at large. No action was taken.

A spring clean-up event was also discussed. Details are being wrapped up and will be announced in the near future.

At the recommendation of Mayor Cherie, the board voted to reimburse Jeremy Hopkins the cost to have a plumber check a sewer line break. Hopkins had been told to do this so it could be determined what caused the break.

The mayor said it was learned it was the village’s problem. The reimbursement will be $200.