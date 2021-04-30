Mother’s Day At Greenville Public Library

The Greenville Public Library is having a special activity in honor of area mothers.

With Mother’s Day coming up May 9, Library Director Jo Keillor said you can enter the mother in your life, or even yourself, into a drawing for a special gift co-sponsored by the Evergreen Plant Company in Greenville. Entries may be submitted May 3-8 at the library. Entries are limited to one person per day and the person you enter must reside in the Greenville area. Winner will be notified Monday, May 10.

Click below to hear more:

No purchase is necessary.

For more information, call the library at 664-3115.