Mulberry Grove Homecoming Week

Senior Court (Front, L-R) Caitlin Hebenstreit, Alexis Kelley, Kathryn Criner, Shelby Quick, Emma Helmkamp, Brooke Tompkins (Back, L-R): Austin Greenwood, Devon Henderson, Ty Bauer, Blake Harnetiaux, Not Pictured: Kurtis Schewe, Aaron Callahan

The Mulberry Grove High School homecoming coronation ceremony is Saturday, April 10 at 6 p.m.

It is not open to the public, but will be available on live stream. More information on that will be forthcoming.

Only the coronation will be held that evening.

The senior queen candidates are Caitlin Hebenstreit, Alexis Kelley, Kathryn Criner, Shelby Quick, Emma Helmkamp and Brooke Tompkins.

King candidates include Austin Greenwood, Devon Henderson, Ty Bauer, Blake Harnetiaux, Kurtis Schewe, and Aaron Callahan.

The junior court includes Samara Blevins, Jessi Mezo, Megan Miller, Blake Scoggins, Drake Thomas and Josh Terry.

Junior Court (Front, L-R) Samara Blevins, Jessi Mezo, Megan Miller (Back, L-R) Blake Scoggins, Drake Thomas, Josh Terry

The freshman and sophomore court consists of Audrey Wright, Megan Schewe, Shawnee Tedrick, Elly Hall, Jaclyn Robertson, Hanna Justice, Azel Erck, Makhai Schlemer, Dawson Creek, Brady Oglesby, Jason Griffin and Brody Bauer.

Freshmen and Sophomore Court (Front, L-R) Audrey Wright, Megan Schewe, Shawnee Tedrick, Elly Hall, Jaclyn Robertson, Not Pictured- Hanna Justice (Back, L-R) Azel Erck, Makhai Schlemer, Dawson Creek, Brady Oglesby, Jason Griffin, Brody Bauer

The various days for homecoming week include Senior Citizen Day, Pajama Day, Throwback Thursday and School Spirit Day.

