Mulberry Grove Homecoming Week

The Mulberry Grove High School homecoming coronation ceremony is Saturday, April 10 at 6 p.m.

It is not open to the public, but will be available on live stream. More information on that will be forthcoming.

Only the coronation will be held that evening.

The senior queen candidates are Caitlin Hebenstreit, Alexis Kelley, Kathryn Criner, Shelby Quick, Emma Helmkamp and Brooke Tompkins.

King candidates include Austin Greenwood, Devon Henderson, Ty Bauer, Blake Harnetiaux, Kurtis Schewe, and Aaron Callahan.

The junior court includes Samara Blevins, Jessi Mezo, Megan Miller, Blake Scoggins, Drake Thomas and Josh Terry.

The freshman and sophomore court consists of Audrey Wright, Megan Schewe, Shawnee Tedrick, Elly Hall, Jaclyn Robertson, Hanna Justice, Azel Erck, Makhai Schlemer, Dawson Creek, Brady Oglesby, Jason Griffin and Brody Bauer.

The various days for homecoming week include Senior Citizen Day, Pajama Day, Throwback Thursday and School Spirit Day.