The DeMoulin Museum is taking orders for bricks honoring former and current employees of DeMoulin Bros. The bricks are displayed in front of the museum.

Each brick is $100 and may have up to three lines of text, 18 characters per line.

The deadline for the next order is April 30.

For more information, call the museum at 664-4115 or visit the website www.DeMoulinMuseum.org