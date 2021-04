Seaman Cedric Volle, from New Douglas, Illinois, stands aft lookout watch aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) in the Mediterranean Sea, April 1, 2021.

The IKE Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa.

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob Hilgendorf)