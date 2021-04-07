New Greenville Mayor & City Council Results

The City of Greenville has a new mayor and he is George Barber.

In Tuesday’s consolidated election, Barber defeated incumbent Mayor Alan Gaffner with 59.28 percent of the vote. He totaled 559 votes to Gaffner’s 384.

Jeff Leidel talked with Barber following his victory. He said he was sitting in his back yard listening to the radio when the announcement was made. He said he was overwhelmed and humbling. He said he’s always been interested in serving in this capacity. Barber said he’s ready to get started.

Click below to hear his comments:

Barber is head men’s basketball coach and a professor at Greenville University, positions he will continue as mayor of Greenville. He said he wants to represent every person in the city and hear what they have to say.

Two councilmen were elected by the voters to four-year terms.

The winners were Ivan Estevez with 582 votes and incumbent Kyle Littlefield with 530 votes. Dennis Warren finished with 369 votes.

All election results are unofficial until the canvass.