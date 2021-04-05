New KC VP Of Instructional Services & New Infrastructure

The Kaskaskia College Board of Trustees met Monday, March 22, 2021, for its regular monthly meeting. Board members included Bill Hawley (Odin), Linda Stover (Centralia), Bryan Holthaus (Carlyle), Laura Wedekemper (Shattuc), Louis Kalert (Centralia), Jim Beasley (Centralia), Jim Mason (Breese), and Larissa Hoffman (Student Trustee).

The board approved two projects to move forward with WRF Engineers to prepare construction documents and open the bidding process. The first project involves an HVAC unit replacement for the Vocational Annex Building. The second project will be the completion of Illinois Green Economic Network grant-funded vehicle charging stations.

The board accepted the recommendation to approve Dean of Nursing and Health Sciences, Julie Obermark, as the next Vice President of Instructional Services of Kaskaskia College. Dean Obermark has strong and validated experience in instructional services, as she has served as a full-time faculty member, associate dean and currently serves as dean. Obermark also has strong leadership experience outside of academia, having served in various leadership roles in the medical industry.

The board accepted the retirement of longtime KC employee Catherine Quick, Executive Assistant to the President and Secretary to the Board of Trustees, effective June 30, 2021. Two new part-time hires were also approved: Jessica Maue as a Building and Grounds Technician and Marion “Bunny” Garrett as a SEALS Community Connector/Recruiter.