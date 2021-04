The Greenville City Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the municipal building.

The oaths of office for newly elected Mayor George Barber, and Councilmen Kyle Littlefield and Ivan Estevez will be administered.

Outgoing Mayor Alan Gaffner will be honored.

Also on the agenda are an Arbor Day proclamation, financial matters, and a discussion of the 2021-22 fiscal year budget.

Members of the public can attend the meeting or watch it on the City of Greenville Facebook page.