New Pharmacy Opens In Greenville

Greenville residents have a new business in town that they can use for prescriptions.

Bond County Pharmacy has set up shop inside of Capri IGA and is ready to take your orders. According to owner and pharmacist Scott Borntreger, they accept Blue Cross insurance, which other local pharmacies have not recently:

Click below to hear his comments:

Scott also says that the staff at Bond County Pharmacy will be very familiar to Greenville residents as Maggie Krumwiede and Nicole Elam, formerly of Watson’s, have joined the team.

Click below for more:

You can hear the full interview on WGEL’s Public Affairs Program this Sunday following the 12 PM Bond County Area News.