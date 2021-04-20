New Unit 1 Board Members Seated, Officers Elected

The Mulberry Grove Unit 1 school board met Monday evening and elected officers.

Those winning board seats in the April election read their oaths of office. Quinton Lindahl is a new board member while Steven Creek, Jeff Koontz and Keith Steiner were re-elected.

Board officers were elected with no changes made. Nathan Mollett remains president, Jeff Koontz vice-president and Brooke Earnest secretary.

Following an executive session, the board hired Deb Hopkins as a cook, starting next school year, and re-hired Chad Nelson as groundskeeper for the district during the summer.

As is done each year, the board released all non-certified coaches who have completed their seasons.

The board renewed membership with the Illinois Elementary School Association and the Illinois High School Association. Board meeting dates were set for the third Monday of the month with the exception of the January and February which will be the third Tuesday.

An amended budget hearing will be held Thursday, June 17, and the regular monthly meeting will be moved to that date.

Elementary Principal Casie Bowman reported a new math curriculum has been selected for students in grades kindergarten through eight, and Eagles Camp, to be held June 1 through June 24, Monday through Friday is open to all elementary school students.

Bowman said 60 students have already signed up.

Teachers will provide a variety of activities and there is a possibility of a couple of field trips being taken.

Junior High/High School Principal Tiffany Zobrist advised summer school is being planned for students being retained and those needing academic help.

The prom coronation is scheduled for May 7 and seniors and eighth graders are done May 14.

The last day of school for all other students attending in-person is now May 20 with remote learning students going through May 21. Graduation is May 22.