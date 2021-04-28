New Unit Two School Board Members, Officers

During the Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education reorganizational meeting Monday night three new members were seated.

Reading the oaths of office were Stephanie Gerl, Adam Simmonds and Ryan Reavis.

Also reciting the oath was Aimee Frey, who had previously been appointed. Before being appointed, Frey had served a four-year term on the board.

Gerl, Simmonds, Reavis and Frey were all winners of four-year terms in the April 6 election.

Officers were elected for the next two years.

Randy Workman was approved as president of the board. She had been the vice-president.

Brian Zeeb is the new vice-president and Nate Prater was re-elected secretary of the board.

Dr. Edmar Schreiber had been board president. He, Dan Sidwell and Laura Wall did not seek re-election.

Since he missed the last meeting, Sidwell was presented a memento in appreciation of his service on the Unit 2 board.