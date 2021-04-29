Personnel Items Addressed By Unit Two Board

Many personnel items were addressed at the recent Bond County Community Unit 2 school board meeting.

Resignations approved included Krista Zurliene as high school math teacher, Erika Knolhoff as high school science teacher, Teresa Sussenbach as district food service director, Sandy Lowry and Susan Smith as a food service employees, Meg Reynolds as high school, administrative assistant and Sorento cheerleading coach, Christina Pashia as Sorento volleyball coach.

The resignations of Sussenbach, Lowery and Pashia are already in effect.

Two retirements were accepted.

Dawn Mulholland is retiring as high school guidance counselor after the 2021-22 school year, and the retirement of Kristy Tipsword, teacher at Sorento School, will go into effect the end of the 2023-24 school year.

For the 2021-22 school year, Daisy Zykan was hired as an administrative assistant at the Greenville Elementary School and Sarah Walker was approved as an early childhood teacher.

The board approved personnel for the district’s Summer Learning Camp and the high school’s summer school program.

Hired as summer maintenance workers were Tanner Tomaschke, Chad Stearns and Hunter Matthews.

A leave of absence extension was granted to teacher Ryan D’Arcy.

Leaves of absence were approved for Barb Goodson, Lori Williams, Jon Thacker and Gail Smith.