PHOTOS: GHS Homecoming Parade, Pies & More

Local residents were happy to get outside during this pandemic to watch the Greenville High School homecoming parade last Friday afternoon.

The parade featured class floats. Judges decided it was a four-way tie for first place, so each of the classes received $50 in the float category.

The Marching Comets provided the music in the parade.

Newly crowned homecoming queen and king, Aurora Grasso and Clayton Dannaman, rode in the parade along with other queen and king candidates plus the attendants from the junior, sophomore and freshman classes. Also appearing were last year’s homecoming queen and king, Madison Knight and Josh Doty.

Teacher Ryan D’Arcy was the parade marshal.

Part of the homecoming festivities at Greenville High School last week involved the teachers.

Student obtained tickets for the teachers they most wanted to see get a pie in the face.

During the class games last Friday, tickets were randomly selected to see which student would have the honor of throwing a shaving cream pie.

The teacher targets (pictured in descending order below) were Lorna Stowers, Brian Grove, Theresa Lindell, Sean Courty, and Lauren Eagleson.

Grove’s freshman daughter, Kinley, was selected to throw the pie at her dad.

A chalk mural competition was held on the sidewalk leading to the football field, near the locker room. The winning mural was drawn by Abby Weiss, Timery Moore, Sophie Pfeil and Autumn Knutt.

The school day was full of homecoming activities for GHS students. Here are some images from the fun day…