Project Parenting of Bond County is having an Under The Sea Playgroup event for children under three years of age.

The Google Meet session will be at 11 a.m., Monday, April 26.

There will be story time, an activity corner and more.

Families interested in participating should RSVP on the Project Parenting Facebook page or call 664-5009, extension 2.

Each family that RSVPs will receive a free packet with a book, activity and toy.