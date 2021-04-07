Project Parenting Virtual Aquarium Trip

The Bond County Project Parenting Program is offering a virtual field trip Friday, April 9, which can be taken at any time.

The trip is to Sea Quest Aquarium, which includes Octavia, the Giant Pacific Octopus.

The field trip packet includes the link to the video tour, a book, an octopus activity page and a toy.

Those without children in the Project Parenting Program, which is for children under three years of age, can RSVP on the program’s Facebook page or call 664-5009, extension 2, to take the virtual trip.