“Cooking With Kids” is the next special program of the Bond County Project Parenting Program, May 3 at 6:30 p.m.

Families of children under three years of age are invited to join live on Google meet and be involved in a family cooking demonstration.

Everyone will work in their own kitchens to make fruit kabobs and muffins.

Those wanting to participate should RSVP on the Project Parenting Facebook page or call 664-5009, extension 2. A free “Cooking With Kids” packet is being offered.