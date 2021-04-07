Public Library Receives Grant

The Greenville Public Library recently received an Illinois State Library Grant of $2,750.

The money was used to buy devices known as Playaways, according to Library Director Jo Keillor. She said the Playaways allow you to plug earphones in and hear a book. The library will have around 50 Playaways that can be checked out for adults and children.

The library has each of the books for the Playaways and they can be checked out separately.

For more information, call the library at 664-3115.