School Board Changes Meeting Day

The Bond County Community Unit 2 school board reorganized Monday night and has changed the day for its regular monthly meetings.

Meetings will now be held on Wednesdays. For many years in the past, they were on Mondays. Starting time will continue to be 7 p.m.

Superintendent Wes Olson told WGEL the change was made because several board members have students in athletic and other extracurricular activities. Monday is a regular day for contests, and normally Wednesdays are not used for those events. Three new school board members were elected in the April 6 election.

Olson said a couple of times each year, the Monday meetings had to be changed due to holidays, and that should not occur for the most part with a Wednesday meeting day.

The board approved meeting the third Wednesday of the month with the exception of June, when it will be the fifth Wednesday this year, and September and December of this year, when they will be the fourth Wednesday of those months.

The reason for the change in June is to approve end-of-the-fiscal-year expenditures and to amend the budget.

The September date is to provide the 30 days necessary to post the budget, and the December move to the fourth Wednesday is to allow proper time to post notice of the tax levy.