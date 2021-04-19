Seeking Those Interested In Serving As Police Officers

The City of Greenville is once again looking for people interested in being police officers.

At the Greenville Board of Police Commissioners meeting last week, Chairman Allan Davis reported the latest list has only one person remaining for any upcoming police position.

He said number one on the list is currently in college, while the two others have already accepted positions with other departments.

Commissioners agreed the city should advertise for interested individuals.

Davis said an orientation session will probably be held in May.

On April 8, Katelyn Lucia completed one year as a police officer for the Greenville Police Department.

The police board acknowledged she had successfully ended her probationary period and gave her an appointment as a full-time officer.