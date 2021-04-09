Senior Center Hosting Virtual BINGO

The Bond County Senior Center is having a fundraising event Saturday, April 24 at 7 p.m.

Senior Center Director Jill Ohnasorge told WGEL the virtual BINGO event will be held on Facebook live. Your cards will be emailed to you. There will be five rounds, each with a $50 prize. If there is more than one winner, the prize will be split. Sign up on the Senior Center’s Facebook page or call the Senior Center. The $20 entry fee will get you four cards.

For more information, contact the Bond County Senior Center at 664-1465.