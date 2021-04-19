SMART Center Sales Panel Luncheon

A sales panel luncheon is scheduled for Wednesday, April 21 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the SMART Center in Greenville.

The event is collaboration between the Greenville Chamber of Commerce and the Greenville University Sales and Sales Management class.

The session is free and open to the public. Those attending should bring a lunch and join GU students as they learn more about the sales process.

Guest speakers will be Noel Harnetiaux from Bond County Realtors, Kurt Vonder Haar from Woodcrest Small Engine Repair, Betsy Hosick from Hosick Motors, and recent GU graduate Austin Rexroad from Daum Crop Insurance.