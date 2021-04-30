Sparta Man Pleads Guilty To Child Pornography

Kory R. Schulein (37), of Sparta, Illinois, pleaded guilty today to knowingly receiving child pornography over the internet. A federal grand jury returned the single-count indictment against Schulein last October.

Schulein first came to the attention of law enforcement in 2018 during an FBI investigation of child pornography on the dark web. Agents were able to track his IP address and executed a federal search warrant at his home on Oct. 1, 2019.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children confirmed the identities of children depicted in over 2,500 images and 100 videos found on Schulein’s laptop computer and two external hard drives. According to court documents, Schulein downloaded the child pornography from 2016 to 2019.

At the conclusion of today’s plea hearing, Schulein was remanded into federal custody pending his sentencing hearing, which is set for Aug. 11, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. at the federal courthouse in East St. Louis. He faces 5-20 years in prison on the charge. His sentence will be determined by United States District Judge Stephen P. McGlynn after consideration of the federal sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

The investigation was conducted by FBI-Springfield, with assistance from the United States Marshals Service.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Nathan D. Stump and Trial Attorneys Jessica Urban and Alicia Bove with the Justice Department’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section.