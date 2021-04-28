Three COVID Cases At GHS

Bond County Community Unit 2 Superintendent Wes Olson notified parents of high school students on Monday that three students have recently tested positive for CVID-19.

Olson advised the district is working closely with the Bond County Health Department to identify anyone who may have been in close contact with the individuals.

He indicated the information was not sent to alarm parents, but to make them aware of the positive cases so they can be more cautious of any symptoms their students may have.

The superintendent urges parents not to send their children to school if the student exhibits any of the COVID-19 symptoms.

According to Olson, deep cleaning is continuing in the school building.