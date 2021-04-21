Tourism & Police Pension Board Meetings

The Greenville Tourism Committee meets at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, April 22 in the municipal building.

Two funding requests are on the agenda, both from the American Farm Heritage Museum.

The seventh annual Spring Fling Festival is scheduled for May 8, and $500 in tourism funds are being sought to promote the event.

The other request is for the 17th Annual Heritage Days on July 23 through July 25. A total of $5,000 is being sought to help promote the three-day event.

Thursday’s meeting can be viewed on the City of Greenville Facebook page,

The Greenville Police Pension Board meets at 6 p.m. Thursday in the municipal building.

It will be the first meeting for new member Chris Barth, who was recently appointed by the city council.

Also on the agenda is the election of officers, reports and a presentation by the police pension attorney.

The meeting can be viewed on the City of Greenville’s Facebook page.