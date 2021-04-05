Tuesday Is Election Day

Tuesday is consolidated election day in Illinois.

The polling places are open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voters will be electing school board members, and municipal and township officials. In Bond County, positions will also be filled on the Kingsbury Park District Board, and there is a non-binding referendum, placed on the ballot by citizens, regarding funding for building improvements in Bond County Community Unit 2.

Kaskaskia College board members will also be elected.

As of Monday morning, about 365 Bond County citizens had cast ballots via early and grace voting.

WGEL will have election results on the air Tuesday night after the polls close.