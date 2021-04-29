Two KPD Board Members Take Oath

Two of the four Kingsbury Park District board members elected April 6 were sworn into office Tuesday evening.

Chad Nelson and B.J. Schneck won two-year terms, and fill vacancies caused by the resignations of board members.

Board President Barb Smith was also in attendance when Park District Director Jerry Sauerwein issued the oaths of office to Nelson and Schneck.

The board has been operating in recent months with only three members.

Smith said the district felt it was important to have new members seated, upon certification of the election results, in light of recent public comments and the need for the district to move forward with serving the area.

Two other individuals, elected to four-year terms, will take the oath of office during the KPD’s annual meeting May 10. They are David Henrichsmeyer and Lynn Ulmer.

Smith stated she was encouraged by the public’s recent input, and she looks forward to working with the director and new commissioners to develop appropriate district policies and procedures to keep the district headed in a positive direction.