Two Open Positions In Village Of Pocahontas

The Village of Pocahontas is accepting applications for a few positions. One is a full time Public Works position. To be considered, the applicant must be willing to take the water and sewer test. Another open position is for part time Mowing.

If you’re interested in applying, you can submit an application or a resume to the Pocahontas Village Office at 101 West Kavanaugh Street. Submissions must be in or before 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday May 4th.

For more information, call the Pocahontas Village Hall at 669-2431, x 1.