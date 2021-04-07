Unit Two School Board Election

The field was crowded in the Bond County Community Unit 2 school board election Tuesday.

Four seats were open with eight candidates.

Winning terms were Adam Simmonds, Ryan Reavis, Aimee Frey and Stephanie Gerl. Frey is currently on the board. Edmar Schreiber, Laura Wall and Dan Sidwell decided not to seek re-election.

Unit 2 citizens placed an advisory referendum on the ballot. It asked if voters wanted the district to issue bonds for future building projects, resulting in real estate tax increases in the district. Sixty-three percent of those voting said “no” while 37 percent voted “yes.”

Once again, the referendum result is non-binding.

All vote totals are unofficial until the canvass.