Update On Fatal Keyesport Crash

The name of a teenager killed in a head-on crash, west of Keyesport the afternoon of March 31, has been obtained.

Tessa Sanders-Clark, age 17, of rural Carlyle, southwest of Keyesport, was pronounced dead at the scene by Bond County Coroner Anthony Brooks.

The crash occurred on Keyesport Road, east of Hopewell Road.

The driver of the other vehicle and two juveniles in it were hospitalized with injuries.

A memorial service for Tessa Sanders-Clark will be held Wednesday, April 7 at 7 p.m. in the Zieren Funeral Home at Carlyle.